Union men earn No. 3 Seed; women get No. 7 seed in NAIA DII Tournament

Men

Union College men's basketball is the No. 3 seed in the Cramer Bracker of the 2020 NAIA Division II National Championship Tournament and open play against No. 6 seed University of Saint Francis (Ind.) on Thursday, March 12.

The bracket was unveiled Wednesday evening by the NAIA.

The tournament gets underway on Wednesday, March 11, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Union and Saint Francis will square off on Thursday, March 12, at 9:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. CT.

Despite both teams makes routine trips to the national tournament, this will be the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Cougars.

Saint Francis is making its 11th overall appearance in the tournament and are 24-9 all-time, having won one national title in 2010. The Cougars finished as the national runners-up in 2011, 2016, and 2018.

The Cougars received an at-large berth to this year's national tournament as they are 20-11 overall and went 9-9 in the Crossroads League to finish fifth in the conference. Saint Francis was knocked out of the Crossroads League Tournament in the quarterfinal round by Spring Arbor University (Mich.) in a 79-68 affair.

Antwaan Cushingberry leads Saint Francis in scoring at 12.9 points per game and assists with 120. He also has recorded a team-high 40 steals this season. The Cougars are averaging 82.2 points per game while surrendering 75.3. Saint Francis averages 37.7 rebounds per game with its opponents hauling in 32.2.

Union is 24-9 overall and qualified for the tournament by winning both the Appalachian Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championships. The Bulldogs went 18-6 in league play during the regular season. This is Union's eighth overall appearance in the national tournament, and it is 6-6 in tournament play, having won the 2017 national championship.

Jakobe Wharton leads Union in scoring at 12.8 points per game, while Richard Brown paces the team in rebounds (7.82 per game) and blocks (58). Austin Cummins owns the team lead in assists (106) and steals (66). The Bulldogs average 79.9 points per game while giving up 73.2. On the boards, Union averages 41.3 rebounds per game while its opponents pull down 36.4.

In the final NAIA Top 25 poll, Union is ranked No. 16 with Saint Francis checking in at No. 18.

Women

Union College women's basketball found out its fate as the 2020 NAIA Division II National Tournament bracket as it will open up against the No. 2 seed of the Naismith Bracket, Taylor University (Ind.).

The bracket was unveiled Wednesday evening by the NAIA.

The tournament gets underway on Wednesday, March 11, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Union and Taylor will do battle on Wednesday, March 11, at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT.

The marks the first-ever matchup between Union and Taylor.

The Bulldogs are a No. 7 seed, having advanced to the national tournament as the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament champion. Union enters the national tournament with a 26-6 overall record and went 20-4 in AAC play. This is the Union's sixth appearance in the tournament and is 0-5 in their previous trips. The Bulldogs' last appearance was in 2014.

Taylor, meanwhile, is the No. 2 seed in the bracket and comes in with a 29-4 overall record. The Trojans qualified by being the Crossroads League Tournament runner-up. Taylor finished second in the Crossroads League regular season with a 15-3 conference mark. The Trojans are making their ninth trip to the tournament and 6-8 in their previous trips.

Becca Buchs leads Taylor in scoring at 17.1 points per game and she ranks second in the NAIA in 3-point field-goal percentage as she is making 49.2 percent from behind the arc. She is also second in the nation in 3-pointers made per game at 3.818 and 3-pointers made (126). Buchs also leads the Trojans in rebounding with 7.21 per game.

Brooke Hammonds leads Union in every major statistical category. She is averaging 17.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game to go along with assists (109), steals (94) and blocked shots (27). Hammonds leads the conference in double-doubles with 21, which ties her for third in the NAIA.

In the final NAIA Top 25 poll, Taylor is ranked No. 7 and Union received 13 votes.