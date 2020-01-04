UVA-Wise men fall to Royals

UVA-Wise dropped its first game of 2020 inside the David J. Prior Convocation Center Saturday afternoon as the Cavaliers fell, 90-66, to the Royals of Queens University of Charlotte.

The Cavs struggled offensively in the opening half shooting just 32.1 percent (9-for-28) from the floor while the Royals shot 53.1 percent (17-for-32) from the field to start the game. From behind the arc, UVA-Wise connected on 3-of-11 shots (3-for-11) while going 4-for-6 (66.7 percent) from the charity stripe.

The two teams traded buckets early on, but Queens managed to gain the advantage with just over 17 minutes to play and held on to take a double-digit lead, 19-9, with 12:45 on the clock. Queens continued to extend their advantage before a three-pointer by redshirt sophomore Briggs Parris put the Cavs back within 10 points, 22-12, with a little over 10 minutes to go. The Royals held onto their double-digit advantage for the remainder of the first frame, taking their largest lead of the half into the break as Queens led the Cavs 46-25.

Sophomore Kaeleb Carter and senior Chance Sheffey led the Cavs in scoring in the first half with seven points and six points, respectively. Freshman Izeah Parker had a team-high five rebounds to open the game.

A jumper by sophomore Cameron Whiteside cut the deficit as UVA-Wise continued to trail 48-29 with 18:13 to play. Back-to-back triples for Carter cut the margin to 16 points with the Royals still on top 57-41 with 13:26 on the clock. Parris netted eight points for the Cavs over the course of two minutes but the Royals continued to connect on shots as they led 67-51 with under 10 minutes to go. UVA-Wise managed to get within 14 points late on a three-pointer by redshirt junior Yesid Mosquera-Perea, but a 14-0 run for Queens gave them a 28 point advantage, 88-60, as the Royals went on to gain their first league win of the new year, 90-66.

Queens won the board battle as the Royals outrebounded the Cavs 21-11 in the second half, 45-27 on the night. The Royals senior Daniel Carr posted double-figures again in the second frame with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, 3-for-5 from downtown.

UVA-Wise shot 41.9 percent (13-for-31) from the floor in the second half, 42.1 percent (8-for-19) from three-point range. Parris recorded 16 points in the closing frame including a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe. Carter added 11 points while shooting 50 percent (4-for-8) from the field and posted four rebounds in the closing half.

The Cavs finished the afternoon shooting 37.3 percent (22-for-59) from the field, 36.7 percent (11-for-30) from behind the arc, and 84.6 percent (11-for-13) from the free-throw line.

Three Cavalier men scored in double-digits led by Parris who had 19 points while shooting 50 percent (4-for-8) from three-point range. Carter followed with 18 points and five rebounds while Whiteside finished with 11 points. Sheffey dished out a team-high seven assists in the loss alongside six points and four rebounds.

Head coach Blake Mellinger's team returns to the court Wednesday night as the Cavs visit Lincoln Memorial University for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.