UPIKE's Kelly Wells chosen to coach NAIA All-Star Game

Regardless of what the rest of the UPIKE season has in store, head men’s basketball coach Kelly Wells has one more additional assignment before handing the whistle off.

Wells was named the head coach of the East team in the 2020 NAIA All-Star Game in Kansas City, Mo., during the NAIA DI Men’s Basketball Championship.

The game will take place at 6:00 p.m. on March 24 in Municipal Auditorium, directly before the NAIA Division I Championship Game and will feature many of the top players from both divisions I and II.

Wells is retiring from the coaching ranks at the end of the season to focus on his duties as UPIKE’s Director of Athletics. He has amassed 333 wins across his 14 seasons in Pikeville, making him the winningest coach in UPIKE history.

This is the fourth year that UPIKE has had a participant in the All-Star Game. Keala King and Bruce Reed competed as players in 2014, as did Kenny Manigault in 2015 and Jayvian Delacruz in 2019.