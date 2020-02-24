UPIKE to announce Tigh Compton as next head coach on Wednesday

UPIKE Athletics will be hosting a press conference on Wednesday to announce Tigh Compton as the next head men’s basketball coach, Director of Athletics Kelly Wells announced on Monday.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 6th floor lobby of the Health Education Professions building on campus.

The 2020-21 season will be the first since the 2006-07 season with a new head men’s basketball coach after current coach Kelly Wells announced his decision to retire at the end of the current season.

Compton, a native of Grundy, Va., is his 11th season as an assistant coach for the University of Pikeville men’s basketball team in 2019-20.

He has climbed his way up head coach Kelly Wells’ coaching staff, first serving as a student assistant for two years from 2009-11 before being elevated to the assistant role prior to the 2011-12 season and the associate head coach role prior to the 2014-15 season.