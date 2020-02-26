UPIKE officially introduces Tigh Compton as next head men’s basketball coach

A new era in UPIKE men’s basketball began on Wednesday as the University officially welcomed Tigh Compton as head men’s basketball coach at his introductory press conference.

“I am extremely blessed and humbled to be chosen for this position,” Compton said. “The University and community of Pikeville mean so much to my family and I. Coach Wells has built one of the best NAIA basketball programs in the country and, while I know we have big shoes to fill, we are very excited to have this opportunity.”

Compton will be the 16th head men’s basketball coach in UPIKE history after taking over for his long-time boss and friend, Kelly Wells.

Wells, the winningest coach in UPIKE history, will guide the Bears through the rest of the regular season and postseason before handing the keys over to Compton and fully devoting himself to the Director of Athletics position.

“My hopes for the program all revolve around what Tigh Compton possesses as a coach, person and husband,” Wells said. “I couldn’t be prouder to announce Tigh as our next head coach and see all the great things he will accomplish. Tigh is a living trophy of mine and his humility and drive are qualities that will show up in his tenure of success.”

Compton, a UPIKE graduate and native of nearby Grundy, Va., literally worked himself from the ground up in his 11 seasons with the men’s basketball program.

He first joined UPIKE as a student assistant from 2009 through 2011, then was hired as a full-time assistant after helping Pikeville secure its first-ever NAIA National Championship in the 2010-11 season. Compton then was elevated again to the associate head coach role in the 2014-15 season.

Compton came to UPIKE as a student assistant prior to the 2009-10 season after graduating with an associate degree from Southwest Virginia Community College. He graduated from the University of Pikeville with a bachelor’s degree in communication in 2011. He resides in Pikeville with his wife and fellow UPIKE alumni, Lisa Compton.

“We are proud of Tigh and his philosophy on the success of our student-athletes in and out-of-the classroom,” UPIKE provost Lori Werth said. “His commitment to UPIKE is evident and his leadership will positively impact our community.”

Compton has helped guide UPIKE to a stellar 258-72 (.782) record over the last ten years that has included ten winning campaigns, nine 20-win seasons, seven seasons with 25 or more wins, three Mid-South Conference regular season championships, and eight NAIA National Tournament berths.

Compton was on the sidelines for two of the best teams in program history. First, the 2010-2011 team that set a then program record with 30 wins en route to the programs first-ever NAIA National Championship and then in 2013-14 when UPIKE once again set a program record for wins when it won 31 games, sweeping the Mid-South Conference regular season and tournament championships before advancing to the second round of the NAIA National Tournament.