Both Cumberlands and UPIKE women saw their seasons come to an end on Friday night, as both were bounced in the first round of the Mid-South Conference Tournament.

Fifth-seed UPIKE battled with four-seed Thomas More before losing their lead and falling to the Saints, 61-54. The Bears end the season with a 16-14 record.

Cumberlands suffered the same fate, as the Patriots fell to Shawnee State, 92-67. The Patriots finish the season 19-12.