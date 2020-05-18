UPIKE adjusts recruiting process during COVID-19

During this time of the year, UPIKE's coaches normally spend most of their time on the road recruiting.

“Well, we would be on the road. We wouldn’t be sitting here. Most of us would be going to watch events and making home visits and we will be making those phone calls,” said Athletic Director Kelly Wells.

The recruiting process looks a little different this year, with home visits turning into zoom calls and campus tours turning into virtual tours.

"If we're seriously recruiting a student-athlete, I am on FaceTime with them every day, you know I'm texting them every day,” said UPIKE Men's Head Basketball Coach, Tigh Compton.

Although the process is different from what they're normally used to, there are still some positives.

"But I think you have a chance to see some transfer rates maybe go down for student-athletes just because I think they’re making decisions based off of relationship more than the fluff," added Compton

Despite all the adjustments, UPIKE has still managed to pick up seven recruits.

"You know before we could go to an event and watch 400 kids play on a two-day event, which now we have to watch 400 tapes of all those kids now to try to pick what we like and what we don't," added Wells.