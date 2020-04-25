Calvin Taylor, TJ Carter, Ahmad Wagner sign free agent deals

Sat 8:22 PM, Apr 25, 2020

(WYMT) - Calvin Taylor signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while TJ Carter signed with the Arizona Cardinals and Ahmad Wagner signed with the Chicago Bears.

University of Kentucky defensive end T.J. Carter announced on Twitter that he has agreed to an undrafted free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Defensive End, Calvin Taylor also announced on Twitter that he signed a free-agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taylor will be reuniting with Benny Snell and Bud Dupree in Pittsburgh.

Ahmad Wagner signed a free-agent deal with the Chicago Bears.

