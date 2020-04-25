Calvin Taylor, TJ Carter, Ahmad Wagner sign free agent deals

Calvin Taylor signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while TJ Carter signed with the Arizona Cardinals and Ahmad Wagner signed with the Chicago Bears.

University of Kentucky defensive end T.J. Carter announced on Twitter that he has agreed to an undrafted free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Defensive End, Calvin Taylor also announced on Twitter that he signed a free-agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taylor will be reuniting with Benny Snell and Bud Dupree in Pittsburgh.

Ahmad Wagner signed a free-agent deal with the Chicago Bears.

I’m undrafted and i love it. I faced a lot of adversity last year but it prepared me for what needs to get done. My fire is even bigger and i can’t wait to get down to @AZCardinals !! — Tj Carter (@TjCarter_) April 25, 2020

���� — Calvin Taylor (@calv_huncho) April 25, 2020

I’m excited to be a part of the @ChicagoBears organization!! Let’s get to work! 🖤🧡 — Ahmad Wagner (@Ahmad_Wagner) April 26, 2020

This story will be updated throughout the night.