UK preparing for Belk Bowl in Charlotte against Virginia Tech

The Kentucky Wildcats have had about an extra month to prepare for the Belk Bowl. As the team will stick with Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback, coach Mark Stoops told WKYT, a few new wrinkles we haven’t seen could be thrown into the playbook. It’s no secret that Kentucky plans to run the ball, but even that can be dressed up a bit.

Photo by Britney Howard | UK Athletics

"When you have somebody like Lynn, as talented as he is, you can be very creative with the way you dressed things up in the way you present things even out of formations and motions and plays," said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.

"It comes down to the basics, each game comes down to being physical blocking, making people miss, playing physical and on the other side just the opposite just being physical upfront with great position on the football, making good tackles, making competitive plays. That’s ultimately what it is going to come down to," said Stoops.

Kentucky will play Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on December 31, in the Belk Bowl at Noon on ESPN.