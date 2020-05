Kentucky gained a defensive lineman recruit on Friday, but lost one off of their roster as well, as redshirt nose guard Cavon Butler announced he was entering the transfer portal on Twitter.

My recruitment is fully open‼️ pic.twitter.com/X2MApIdUpF — Cavon Butler (@CVon01) May 1, 2020

Butler saw action during the 2019 season against UT Martin. He was a three-star recruit coming out of Whitmer High School.