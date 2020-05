According to multiple reports, Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats is in the hospital due to a recent issue. Our sister station WKYT says that the Oats' family confirmed the hospitalization is not COVID-19 related. The family also asked for privacy at this time.

Oats played in 12 of the Cats' 13 games this past season. He had 46 tackles with a career high 2.5 tackles for loss against Virginia Tech.