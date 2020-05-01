UK defensive end Davoan Hawkins entering transfer portal

Defensive end Davoan Hawkins became the second defensive lineman of the day to transfer, as he announced his decision on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Thank you BBN I appreciate everything pic.twitter.com/WC8lr7NDW9 — Five5™️ (@mbk_55era) May 1, 2020

Nose guard Cavon Butler was the first to enter his name into the transfer portal.

Hawkins saw action in nine games in 2019. He recorded three tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry. 247Sports and ESPN rated Hawkins as a three-star recruit coming out of high school.