UK freshman Justin Rogers excited for first year in Lexington

A year ago today, Justin Rogers's life changed. The five-star defensive lineman became one of the highest recruits in Kentucky football history.

(Photo: Twitter (@AllAmerican52JR))

"I had an offer in eighth grade, same coaching staff still there," Rogers said. "I played with DeAndre Square on my little league team, Marquell McCall in high school, so I got a bond with really everybody down there."

Since then, he's learned what Square and McCall already know: Big Blue Nation is passionate.

"I didn't know that the fans were really that crazy. It feels good to know, like people support you in whatever you do."

A five-star recruit from Detroit, Rogers had his pick of top schools.

"Here from Detroit, that's big for us," Rogers said. "That's a great opportunity, and it felt getting recruited from the top schools."

Now just a couple months away from the scheduled start of the 2020 season, Rogers can't wait to put on the Kentucky blue and white.

"I'm gonna get chills cause like, that's gonna be it cause I made it here," Rogers said about running out of the tunnel at Kroger Field for the first time. "Now it's time to go put in that work."

The freshman looks to start his own legacy, hoping to take Kentucky football to new heights.

"So I'm really tryna base history. You see like in front of the facility, you see the statue. I'm tryna have my own personal statue."