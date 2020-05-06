UK assistant Joel Justus a candidate for East Tennessee State opening

East Tennesee State University, better known as ETSU, is looking for a new head basketball coach after Steve Forbes took the job at Wake Forest. UK assistant Joel Justus's name is in the mix, according multiple reports.

ETSU’s head coaching search is focused on Interim coach Jason Shay, New Mexico State coach Chris Jans and Kentucky assistant Joel Justus, sources tell @247Sports. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) May 6, 2020

Justus has spent six years in Lexington, the past four as an assistant under John Calipari. He was director of analytics during the 2014-15 season and special assistant to the head coach the following season.