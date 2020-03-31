UK-Michigan London Showcase still "moving forward"

With sports leagues getting canceled left and right, including the college football season already coming into question, the Basketball Hall of Fame released a statement regarding Kentucky's game against Juwan Howard and Michigan in December. Heres the full statement:

“With many athletic events being postponed and canceled due to COVID-19, the Basketball Hall of Fame remains diligent in monitoring the situation and making decisions in the best interest of public health. At this time, we are moving forward with plans to host the inaugural London Showcase at The O2 in December 2020. Tickets remain available at AXS.com and we look forward to hosting a fantastic doubleheader featuring Kentucky vs. Michigan and Marist vs. UMBC. The health and safety of the players, fans and staff is of the utmost importance; we will continue to work and communicate with the four schools involved, and we will provide additional updates as needed.”

The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 6th at 1 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local time).