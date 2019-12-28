Tyrese Maxey's big game leads No. 19 Cats over No. 3 Louisville in OT

Kentucky Basketball closed out a dominant decade against Louisville with a 78-70 win over the Cards in OT.

After taking the lead midway through the first half, Kentucky was able to control most of the game.

The Wildcats took a 32-24 lead at the half thanks to Tyrese Maxey who led all scorers in the first half.

In the second, Louisville would go on a large run erasing a 14 point deficit getting within one point of the Cats with about 13 minutes left.

From there the teams went back and forth. Tyrese Maxey gave the Cats a two-point lead with 24.9 seconds remaining after taking it to the hoop for his 25 point of the day.

Louisville would answer with 10.6 seconds remaining tying the game yet again.

Kentucky and Keion Brooks Jr. would have a shot to end the game at the buzzer, but the attempt rimmed out at the buzzer.

At the start of the extra period, Louisville would pull ahead by 3.

With 3:05 left, Immanuel Quickley would hit a three giving UK a 65-64 lead.

With the game tied, Louisville grabbed a rebound and Jordan Nwora hit a three in transition.

On the other end, Nick Richards converted a three-point play of his own thanks to the and-one.

Richards would add one more with 1:21 left in OT giving Kentucky a 70-68 lead.

Again, Louisville would tie the game with under 40 seconds to play. With 27.4 to go, Nick Richards cashed in at the free-throw line going 2-2.

Down two, Kentucky would attempt a three but the Cats get the rebound and would seal the deal at the line with 18 seconds to play.

The Cats were led by Tyrese Maxey's 27 points, Immanuel Quickley's 18, and Nick Richards' 1.