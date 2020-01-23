Tyler Herro sets Miami Heat's record for 3's in a game

MIAMI (AP) Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 24 points in overtime and the Miami Heat wasted a 21-point lead before beating the Washington Wizards 134-129 on Wednesday night.
The Heat improved to 20-1 at home and 8-0 in overtime this season. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 38 points on 16 for 24 shooting.
That Boy Wonder is somethin' else... @raf_tyler set the HEAT rookie record for 3's in a game with 7 tonight ���� pic.twitter.com/t72aPwRcX9— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 23, 2020