Tyler Herro sets Miami Heat's record for 3's in a game

Updated: Thu 12:37 AM, Jan 23, 2020

MIAMI (AP) Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 24 points in overtime and the Miami Heat wasted a 21-point lead before beating the Washington Wizards 134-129 on Wednesday night.

The Heat improved to 20-1 at home and 8-0 in overtime this season. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 38 points on 16 for 24 shooting.

 