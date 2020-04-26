Trey James decommits from Wake Forest

(WYMT) Martin County's Trey James announced on Twitter Sunday that he is decommitting from Wake Forest.
The Junior originally committed back on January 26th.
James is a 6' 10" center for the Cardinals.
James averaged 14.6 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game.
After much thought and discussion with my family, I have decided to decommit from Wake Forest University and reopen my recruitment. I want to thank Coach Manning, Coach Walters and Coach Childress for the opportunity and I wish the best to Wake Forest.— Trey James (@Trey50James) April 26, 2020