Trey James decommits from Wake Forest

Updated: Sun 3:55 PM, Apr 26, 2020

(WYMT) Martin County's Trey James announced on Twitter Sunday that he is decommitting from Wake Forest.

The Junior originally committed back on January 26th.

James is a 6' 10" center for the Cardinals.

James averaged 14.6 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game.

 