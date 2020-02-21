Trey James breaks state record for career blocks vs. Pikeville

Wake Forest commit Trey James reached a historic feat on Thursday night in the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week vs. Pikeville. The junior reached 717 blocks for his career, breaking the state record for career blocks.

The Martin County junior surpassed Madison Central 2019 graduate Isaiah Cozart, who now sits in second with 715 blocks. James also bumps down fellow mountain big man J.R. VanHoose.

James will have a chance to add to his block total this year, should the Cardinals advance deep into the postseason. He also has another full year to put some distance between himself and Cozart, as James is only a junior.