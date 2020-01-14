Trainer sues California racing board over Justify drug test

Trainer Mick Ruis has sued the California Horse Racing Board over Justify's positive drug test in the 2018 Santa Anita Derby.

Ruis' lawsuit alleges the board intentionally failed to discharge its public duty when it hid and subsequently dismissed the drug test result.

Ruis trained and owned Bolt d'Oro, who finished second in the race. Justify, who was trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, won the Santa Anita Derby.

He went on to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes, becoming horse racing's 13th Triple Crown winner that year. The petition was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.