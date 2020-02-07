Tom Greer named new Corbin head football coach

Corbin has named their new head football coach. Tom Greer, who was the defensive coordinator under Justin Haddix, will take over the reins.

Greer was a part of Corbin's 2017 and 2018 staff's in which the Redhounds made runs to the Class 3A state title game. Greer joined the staff in 2014 under Haddix, who took over as head coach at Boyle County in January.

Greer also was the head coach at Bell County in the late 1990s and into 2000 in between Dudley Hilton stints as Bobcats head football coach.