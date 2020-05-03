Three star Armond Scott commits to Kentucky

Kentucky picked up another recruit, in Armond Scott. Scott is a 6'3 wide receiver from Ohio. He is ranked the 19th best player in Ohio.

He chose the Wildcats over Cincinnati, Boston College, Michigan State, Toledo, Wake Forest, and Akron, among others.

Scott announced the news on Instagram Sunday evening.

Scott marks Kentucky’s sixth recruit for the 2021 class, including fellow wide receiver Chauncey Magwood.

They will be joined by Somerset quarterback Kaiya Sheron, defensive end Kahlil Saunders, offensive tackle Paul Rodriguez, and offensive tackle David Wohlabaugh.