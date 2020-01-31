Three former Cats to play in NBA Rising Stars game

Tyler Herro, PJ Washington and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will participate in All-Star weekend in the Rising Stars game. Herro and Washington will represent Team USA, while Gilgeous-Alexander will represent Canada for Team World.

The game will take place on February 14th in Chicago. Here are the full rosters:

U.S. Roster:

Miles Bridges (Charlotte), Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago), Devonte’ Graham (Charlotte), Tyler Herro (Miami), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), Ja Morant (Memphis), Kendrick Nunn (Miami), Eric Paschall (Golden State), PJ Washington (Charlotte), Zion Williamson (New Orleans), Trae Young (Atlanta)

World Roster:

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans), Deandre Ayton (Phoenix), RJ Barrett (New York), Brandon Clarke (Memphis), Luka Doncic (Dallas), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), Rui Hachimura (Washington), Svi Mykhailiuk (Detroit), Josh Okogie (Minnesota), Moritz Wagner (Washington)