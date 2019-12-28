The third annual Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge tipped off Friday night at South Laurel

The third annual Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge tipped off on Friday night, as both South Laurel and Bell County got wins to advance to Saturday's semifinals.

Bell County trailed by 11 at halftime to Barren County, but clawed their way to send the game into overtime, then win it 67-61 over the Trojans.

The hosts took on Lynn Camp, using stellar defense to hold the Wildcats to 35 points in their 59-35 victory.

Here are all the scores from the Challenge:

Owen County 52

Russell County 43

Roger Bacon (OH) 49

St. Xavier 77

Barren County 61

Bell County 67 (OT)

Lynn Camp 35

No. 5 South Laurel 59