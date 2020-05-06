"The longer we stay away, the more likely we can continue when we resume." KHSAA taking cautious approach to returning

The Sweet Sixteen, spring and summer sports were all canceled. Now the KHSAA turns their attention to the fall, which is still up in the air.

As of right now, the KHSAA has not pushed anything back, but with the ever-changing situation due to COVID-19, plans can change quickly as well. KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett and the organization continue to take the safe, patient approach.

"The longer we stay away, the more likely we can continue when we resume," Tackett said. "I think that if we try to rush at this too quick and we get some outbreak related to athletics in some part of the state that the administrators, superintendents, and boards of education in other parts of the state will instantly throw up a stop sign."

"We'd like to get sports going as close to the normal time as we can, but if you think about it, we really start fall sports about July the 10th with our football people and 7-on7, and then July 15th everything else starts up. I'm not optimistic about that at all."

Tackett and the KHSAA are taking a day-by-day approach, as are most other sports organizations. But as he stated, Tackett is not optimistic about that. One of those reasons is the issue of testing and making sure everyone is safe at KHSAA sporting events.

"We might have a football stadium that might have the ability to test people coming in, but do all our soccer fields and our volleyball gyms and everything? With simultaneous play, are they really ready?" Tackett continued. "We know we're still looking at a little time. We have the benefit of some time to analyze it and we'll continue to do it. That's what we're working on every single day is what-if scenarios."

Tackett did not give an exact date pertaining to when fall sports may start, should they get pushed back. When asked about a crystal ball prediction for fall sports, Tackett said, "I need some Windex, because it's pretty blurry."