The Unforgettables: Go behind the scenes of the '92 Kentucky class, UK-Duke Elite Eight game

'The Unforgettables' stole the hearts of Big Blue Nation in 1992, but it was a season that came to a heartbreaking end against Duke in the Elite Eight, a game all UK fans despise.

(Photo: NCAA/CBS)

"I still haven't watched the game. I have Hulu so I didn't have either one of those, so I was like man, cause I was finally gonna sit down and watch it, you know? Happens," Richie Farmer said about the infamous game.

The story for the '92 class doesn't start with that game, but in their freshman year, a losing season for the Cats in 1989.

"Things got sideways with the scandal and probation followed," John Pelphrey said, a forward in the '92 class. "And the first losing season in the history of the school, to be a part of that."

Probation followed for two years due to recruiting violations in which the Wildcats had a two-year postseason ban and a television ban during the 1989-90 season. Through that, Eastern Kentucky natives Richie Farmer and John Pelphrey stuck it out.

"I think it meant more to guys like us who were from the state and had - it was a part of our lives, so much a part of our lives then," Farmer said about staying.

The 1991-92 team ended up a game away from a Final Four trip, a game for the ages.

"At the end of the day, it was Duke vs. Kentucky. It ended up becoming a really good battle, both teams went back and forth," Pelphrey said about the match-up of the blue bloods.

The storylines grew and multiplied throughout this game, from Christian Laettner's intentional step on Aminu Timberlake's chest to Kentucky mounting a 12-point comeback to force overtime.

"We never panicked because that was something that happened to us a lot," Farmer said, "but we were always able to battle back because we were just in phenomenal shape."

The two teams combined to shoot 61% from the field, but the Wildcats found themselves down one late in overtime. That's when Sean Woods hit a runner from about 12 feet to give the Cats a 103-102 lead with 2.1 seconds left.

"I knew we were in really good shape," Farmer recalled. "You play that game 100 times with that scenario, we win 99."

And that's when Big Blue Nation looks away from Christian Laettner's game-winning turnaround jumper. It's a shot that's etched in the minds of Big Blue Nation to this day. But regardless of the heart-wrenching outcome, the '92 class went out beloved.

"It was an incredible ride. It was difficult times but looking back on it, I've said that we could not have been any more popular had we won the National Championship," Farmer said about the loss.

Farmer's full interview is attached above on the game.