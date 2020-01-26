TMZ reports NBA great Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash, a report said Sunday.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which confirmed there are no survivors.

Bryant was 41.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that five people were on board at the time, including his daughter Gianna. Reports say Bryant was on his way to his daughter's travel basketball game with another parent and player on board.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Bryant starred for two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and making 18 All-Star Games before retiring after the 2016 season.

This is a developing story we will update as more news develops.

