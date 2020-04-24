The Las Vegas Raiders take Lynn Bowden, Jr. in 3rd round of NFL Draft

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) celebrates as he runs 25-yards for a touchdown against Virginia Tech in the first half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Updated: Fri 10:53 PM, Apr 24, 2020

(WYMT) - Kentucky's jack of all trades heard his name called in the X round of the NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders took the Paul Hornung winner with the 80th overall pick in the 3rd round.

Bowden had a career year, winning the Paul Hornung Award and Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year. Bowden set a school record for career and single-season rushing yards by a quarterback and broke the Southeastern Conference’s single-game rushing mark by a quarterback, among other records.

Bowden led the SEC with 1,468 yards his junior year, only playing eight games a quarterback. Bowden ran for 233 yards and two touchdowns in Kentucky's Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech, a new record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a bowl game. He also threw the game-winning touchdown to Josh Ali, etching his name into Wildcat history.

 
