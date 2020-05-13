Survivor: Winners at War set to crown winner in season finale

We will find out Whitley County native Nick Wilson's fate Wednesday night as the 40th season of Survivor comes to an end.

Survivor: Winners at War will wrap up in a three-hour premiere on WYMT.

The all-star cast of Survivor featuring 20 winners from past seasons, proved to be another challenging season for the show and its contestants.

"This season was much harder just because of the constant gameplay, the constant paranoia, and lies," said Nick Wilson. "I mean it was 20 winners.￼ With all winners, it’s just hard to find that person you can trust 100 percent no matter what.￼"

Wilson won season 37, David vs. Goliath, making a name for himself.

"I was definitely at a disadvantage early on because I didn’t know anybody and I was the most recent winner so that went against me￼ in a lot of ways," said Wilson.

In the episode before the finale, Wilson was voted off the island.

"I made a huge mistake of underestimating how close been was with Tony and Sarah," said Wilson. "Obviously it kind of stinks that I have a huge decision to make and then I go home the next step."

Wilson still has a shot at $2 million. In Wednesday's season finale, contestants that have been voted off will come back from the edge of extinction for a chance to rejoin the game.

"I could very much notice a difference in how some of the other players were they were extremely pumped up," said Wilson. "Like I remember before a high school football game you’re just so amped."

It was a different challenge for Wilson going in.

"I just got voted out 10 hours before," Wilson reflected. "My head was still spinning￼. I wasn’t sure what had happened. I had so many unanswered questions. I didn’t get any sleep. Some of the others had advantages in the challenge. Those are things that I didn’t have the opportunity to earn￼."

Wilson was quick to counter, saying that is not a spoiler.

"Yeah don’t count me out I’m still the David you know. I’m always the David even now and I’m always gonna fight for the win no matter what."

The mountains, which have been so supportive to Wilson, and the rest of Survivor nation will have to wait and see who comes back from the edge of extinction and who walks away with the $2 million grand prize as Survivor season 40 winner. The season finale will take place Wednesday at 8 p.m. on WYMT.