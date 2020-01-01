Stars rally to beat Preds 4-2 in Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl

Dallas overcame an early two-goal deficit with four goals in a span of fewer than eight minutes to beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the NHL Winter Classic.

The outdoor hockey game was played before 85,630 fans at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. It was the second-largest crowd ever for an NHL game.

Alexander Radulov scored the tiebreaking goal on a one-timer with just under 15 minutes left. Dallas has won three games in a row.

The Predators have lost their past three. Nashville will travel to Los Angeles to play the Kings Saturday indoors.

Minnesota will host the Winter Classic in 2021 at Target Field. The Wilds opponent will be announced at a later date.