Southwestern grad JP Vaught named USTFCCCA All-American

The US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released its All-Americans for the 2020 indoor track season late last night and Centre freshman JP Vaught became the second indoor track All-American for the Colonels in as many years.

Due to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USTFCCCA reconfigured the All-America program for this season, awarding all of the student-athletes who qualified for the national finals in their respective events.

Vaught qualified for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track Championships in two events after shattering school records in both the 60m and the 200m, ending the season ranked in the top 15 in the nation in each event.