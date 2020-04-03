South Laurel's Matthew Cromer commits to EKU basketball

After a stellar senior season in which he earned multiple honors, South Laurel's Matthew Cromer committed to EKU as a preferred walk-on.

Very blessed to announce I am committing to Eastern Kentucky University as a Preferred walk on! thank you god, all family, and all coaches who have helped me get to where I’m at. Can’t wait to see what this next… https://t.co/bYAkg7gvEV — Matt Cromer (@mcromer23) April 2, 2020

Cromer averaged 24.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this year, leading the Cardinals to the 13th Region semifinals. His 24.7 points put him in the top 10 in the state in scoring.

The senior was named to the 50th District and 13th Region All-Tournament teams. He was named to the 13th Region media first team and named 13th Region media Boys Player of the Year.