South Laurel's Ally Collett shines in first game back

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When she partially tore her PCL back in early January, Ally Collett was supposed to be done for the season. But South Laurel's all-time leading scorer made it back in four weeks, a miraculous feat. She started against Hazard on Thursday in her first action since the injury.

Collett stuffed the stat sheet, scoring 13 points and adding five assists, five rebounds and three steals.

The senior is a Miss Basketball finalist. South Laurel holds the top seed in the 50th District tournament that starts in a couple weeks.

 
