South Laurel's Ally Collett shines in first game back

When she partially tore her PCL back in early January, Ally Collett was supposed to be done for the season. But South Laurel's all-time leading scorer made it back in four weeks, a miraculous feat. She started against Hazard on Thursday in her first action since the injury.

After it was thought she was out for the season, Ally Collett is back for South Laurel. She gets the start tonight as the Lady Cardinals take on Hazard.

Collett stuffed the stat sheet, scoring 13 points and adding five assists, five rebounds and three steals.

FINAL: South Laurel defeats Hazard, 71-56. South Laurel showed Ally Collett a lot of love in her first game back since partially tearing her PCL.



Collett had 15 points in her return, while Amerah Steele led the Lady Cards with 18. Hayley Caudill led Hazard with 22.

The senior is a Miss Basketball finalist. South Laurel holds the top seed in the 50th District tournament that starts in a couple weeks.