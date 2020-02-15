South Laurel's Ally Collett shines in first game back

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When she partially tore her PCL back in early January, Ally Collett was supposed to be done for the season. But South Laurel's all-time leading scorer made it back in four weeks, a miraculous feat. She started against Hazard on Thursday in her first action since the injury.
After it was thought she was out for the season, @ally_collett_ is back for @CardinalsSl. She gets the start tonight as the Lady Cardinals take on Hazard. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/v9FoTCQCk3— Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) February 14, 2020
Collett stuffed the stat sheet, scoring 13 points and adding five assists, five rebounds and three steals.
FINAL: South Laurel defeats Hazard, 71-56. @CardinalsSl showed @ally_collett_ a lot of love in her first game back since partially tearing her PCL.— Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) February 14, 2020
Collett had 15 points in her return, while Amerah Steele led the Lady Cards with 18. Hayley Caudill led Hazard with 22. More at 11. pic.twitter.com/85paNJzGIf
The senior is a Miss Basketball finalist. South Laurel holds the top seed in the 50th District tournament that starts in a couple weeks.