South Laurel's Ally Collett out for season with partially torn PCL

South Laurel's Ally Collett came into the season with Miss Basketball hopes, but an unfortunate injury in practice has sidelined the senior for the rest of the season. Collett partially tore her posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in practice on Wednesday.

The senior found out she tore her PCL on Thursday, according to reports.

Collett owns the record for career points scored at South Laurel, hitting the 2,000-point mark last season. She was leading the team in points per game with 20.7 this season, shooting 42.2% from three this year.

The Miss Basketball candidate played her final game in a South Laurel jersey against Casey County. She has played for the Lady Cardinals since her 6th grade year.