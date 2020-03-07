South Laurel wins Laurel County battle, brings home first girls' 13th region crown since 2008

South Laurel used a big second half to pull away from North Laurel and win the girls' 13th Region championship, 78-67. The Lady Cardinals take home their first region crown since 2008.

Tournament MVP Ally Collett poured in 26 points, while Amerah Steele added 22 points. Sydnie Hall, Bree Howard and Clara Collins were also named to the All-Tournament team.

The two teams started out at a rapid pace, as South Laurel led 21-19 at the end of the first quarter and 38-35 at the half.

The Lady Cardinals started to pull away from Eddie Mahan's bunch late in the third quarter, taking a ten point into the fourth quarter. From there, South Laurel would put enough distance between them and North Laurel to prevent any comeback from a resilient Lady Jags team.

Isabel Gray, Emily Sizemore and Halle Collins all made the All-Tournament team for the Lady Jaguars, who finish the season with a 28-5 record.

The Lady Cardinals turn their attention to the Girls' Sweet 16. They take on Sacred Heart in the first round on Thursday, March 12th at Noon. The Valkyries defeated South Laurel by 24 on January 4th at Franklin County.