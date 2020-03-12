South Laurel defeats Sacred Heart in possible Sweet 16 finale

If Sacred Heart and South Laurel played the final game of the high school basketball season in Kentucky, then they closed the season out with a bang. The two traded runs throughout the game, but it was the Lady Cardinals who held on late to win, 58-57.

Amerah Steele led the Lady Cardinals with 20 points on the day. Ally Collett chipped in 12 points and six assists, while Sydnie Hall had 11 points and was 3/6 from the field. Rachel Presley added nine points and nine rebounds down low.

Not to be lost...... HOW ABOUT THAT SOUTH LAUREL WIN! 58-57 the final as Lady Cardinals beat Sacred Heart! @SportsOT — Tommy Pool (@TommyWYMT) March 12, 2020

Should the tournament continue, the Lady Cardinals would play the winner of Marshall County and Henderson County, the game that was supposed to be after the Lady Cardinals and Valkyries.