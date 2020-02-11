South Laurel boys, Hazard girls win Team of the Week

South Laurel's boys' basketball team and Hazard's girls' basketball team both earned big wins last week, helping them both earn Team of the Week.

The Cardinals went a perfect 3-0 last week, including defeating county rival and fellow Mountain Top 10 member North Laurel, 72-60. The Cardinals also beat Harlan County and Pikeville in overtime. The wins improved South Laurel's win streak to ten.

Hazard had an undefeated week of their own, going 2-0 in last week's contests. The Lady Bulldogs took down 54th District opponent Leslie County on Monday, February 3rd before defeating then-No. 3 North Laurel at home, 73-71. Hazard is now riding a seven-game win streak after those two wins, plus their win over Jenkins on Monday, February 10th.