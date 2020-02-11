South Laurel boys, Hazard girls win Team of the Week

(WYMT) - South Laurel's boys' basketball team and Hazard's girls' basketball team both earned big wins last week, helping them both earn Team of the Week.

The Cardinals went a perfect 3-0 last week, including defeating county rival and fellow Mountain Top 10 member North Laurel, 72-60. The Cardinals also beat Harlan County and Pikeville in overtime. The wins improved South Laurel's win streak to ten.

Hazard had an undefeated week of their own, going 2-0 in last week's contests. The Lady Bulldogs took down 54th District opponent Leslie County on Monday, February 3rd before defeating then-No. 3 North Laurel at home, 73-71. Hazard is now riding a seven-game win streak after those two wins, plus their win over Jenkins on Monday, February 10th.

 
