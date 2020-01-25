South Carolina wins 90-64, Vandy loss ties SEC record

Justin Minaya had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead South Carolina to a 90-64 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night, the Commodores' SEC-record tying 24th straight conference loss.

Vanderbilt matched the league's basketball mark for consecutive losses set by Sewanee from 1938-40. Sewanee left the Southeastern Conference after that season. Vanderbilt will try and avoid holding the record alone when it plays at No,. 15 Kentucky on Wednesday night.

AJ Lawson also had 14 points for South Carolina, which has won three of its past four SEC games. Saban Lee led Vanderbilt with 17 points.

