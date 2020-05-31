Somerset receives championship rings for the first time in school history

Somerset's last drive against Mayfield in the state championship game, was nothing short of a miracle, bringing home a state title for the first time in 113 years.

"Somerset never had one before so to be a part of that and I moved in here so just to be a part of that the community and the coaches and the players it’s awesome," said quarterback, Kaiya Sheron.

After five months of waiting to get their rings, Sunday was the day they've been waiting for.

"It didn't hit me after the state game how big it was but today looking back on it with everyone here and everything it's going to stay with me for the rest of my life," added senior Jase Bruner.

However, these rings were a long time coming.

"To say that we talked about it yes do you know the story to actually see it come true is something entirely different so it’s extremely special," said Head Coach Robbie Lucas.

Coach Lucas wanted to do something special for the previous teams, added 19 small diamonds representing the 19 region titles, and six larger diamonds for the six title appearances.

"I hope that with the 19 diamonds and the six diamonds that people understand that even though these young men are wearing these rings around there’s a lot of people that came before us that made this possible," added Lucas.

It seems like the rings fit just perfectly.

"Oh it fits great I can wear it on any finger and I'm going to wear it all the time," added Bruner.

"Fits like a glove," said Sheron.