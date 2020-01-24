Somerset advances to All "A" quarterfinals after win over Gallatin County

Somerset pulled away late from Gallatin County, winning 46-37.

In the first quarter, the Briar Jumpers led by 11 and also led 22-15 going into halftime.

"It started in the third quarter. We were playing their pace, and they play a lot slower than we want to, and we were falling right into their hands. We just talked in the third quarter, you know we gotta pick it up. Kade struggled for three quarters. He knows that he's our go-to guy. We don't cut him any slack, but he struggled the first three quarters. But he's our go-to guy, and whenever it's time to go, we know the balls gotta be in his hands," says Somerset Head Coach Jeron Dunbar.

Somerset will play St. Henry on Friday night at 9:30 P.M.