Somerset QB Kaiya Sheron commits to Kentucky

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset QB Kaiya Sheron will head just up the road as the junior announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky.
After a great conversation with @UKCoachStoops and @CoachHinshaw today, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Kentucky. #BBN #WhyNotNow #21Savages pic.twitter.com/wDfnnB5Hsb— Kaiya Sheron (@kaiyasheron2) March 24, 2020
Sheron threw for 3,218 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2019. He was top 20 in the state in passing, helping lead the Briar Jumpers to their first state title in school history.