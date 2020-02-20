Somerset Basketball celebrates "Senior Night" with special starter

A senior manager for the Somerset Briar Jumps will make his first Varsity start Thursday for the Briar Jumpers.

Head Coach Jeron Dunbar announced Senior Manager Macon Wilson will start for the team after practice on Wednesday.

We will be having a new starter in the line-up tomorrow! It’s senior night and we have 2 special young men to celebrate, Jase Bruner and Macon Wilson. Manager Macon Wilson will be getting his first varsity start! @JaseBruner1 @baltostorm Go crazy @BJNrowdies pic.twitter.com/QmNZVsIwq3 — Briar Jumpers (@BriarJumpersBB) February 19, 2020

The Briar Jumpers host Danville at 7:30 p.m.