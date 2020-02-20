Somerset Basketball celebrates "Senior Night" with special starter

By  | 
Posted:

SOMERSET, Ky (WYMT) - A senior manager for the Somerset Briar Jumps will make his first Varsity start Thursday for the Briar Jumpers.

Head Coach Jeron Dunbar announced Senior Manager Macon Wilson will start for the team after practice on Wednesday.

The Briar Jumpers host Danville at 7:30 p.m.

 