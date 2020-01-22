Slow start dooms Knott Central in All-A Classic

The Knott Central Lady Patriots fell 49-39 Wednesday in the first round of the All-A Classic to the Murray Lady Tigers.

Murray led Knott Central by 11 at the half. In the third, the Tigers would lead by as many as 19 points.

In the fourth quarter, Knott Central tried to come back cutting the deficit to 10 but that is as close as they would get.

"I thought we missed a few shots early, kinda got down on ourselves and then we caught fire there in the third," said coach Jeff Honeycutt. "It was just a little too little, a little too late. Hopefully, we learn from this and build on it. This is a great tournament. I hope we can return next year and years to come and have a little better showing."