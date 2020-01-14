Shelby Valley's perfect week earns them Team of the Week

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a perfect 3-0 record, and taking home the 15th Region All "A" trophy on Monday, the Shelby Valley Lady Kats earn Team of the Week.

The Lady Kats moved up to No. 6 in our latest Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10. They are currently riding a four-game win streak and six of their last seven.

Shelby Valley takes on Scott in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Classic on Saturday, January 18th. They will play in the statewide All "A" Classic on January 22nd at 9:30 p.m. against the Region 6 champion.

 
