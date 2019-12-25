Shelby Valley's Cody Potter earns Player of the Week

On Friday night, Shelby Valley's Cody Potter did something that hasn't been done before. The senior guard shattered the school's single-game record, scoring 48 points including 13 threes against Betsy Layne.

The record was previously hed by Jeremy Johnson with 43 points.

"It's a dream of mine I guess to break the record and get as many points as I can but most importantly focus on winning and honestly I just have fun with it and I'm blessed and I just give all the glory to God," says Potter.

"You know Cody shoots the ball as well as anybody I've ever seen or been around. The things that really go unnoticed are the other things he does well. He's become a better defender. He's playing better defense, he rebounds and he shares the ball. You know Cody is not a selfish player," Shelby Valley Head Coach Jim Hicks added."