Shelby Valley trio sign to play college football

Three Shelby Valley Wildcats inked their names to play college football on Wednesday. Peyton Blackburn put pen to paper to play with NAIA national semifinalist Lindsey Wilson, while Dalton Meade and Adam Johnson stayed at home and signed with UPIKE.

The three are a part of a senior class that won 29 games, including three playoff games. Blackburn and Johnson were a part of a Wildcat offensive line that helped Shelby Valley lead the state in rushing with 378 yards per game. Part of that was from Dalton Meade, who was 7th in the state in rushing with 169 rushing yards per game.