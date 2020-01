Shelby Valley who lead by 21 at halftime, continued to pour it on Wednesday night in the All-A Classic first-round game against Holy Cross Louisville, winning 64-30.

Alyssa Elswick led the way for the Lady Kats scoring 23 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 blocks. 13 of those points came in the first quarter alone.

Shelby Valley will play Walton Verona on Friday in the Quarterfinals.