Shelby Valley can't complete comeback, falls to Walton-Verona in All 'A' Classic

After cutting the deficit to four points late in the fourth quarter, Shelby Valley couldn't get any closer to Walton-Verona, falling to the Lady Bearcats 37-31 in the All 'A' Classic quarterfinals.

Walton-Verona jumped out to a 26-9 first half lead over the Lady Cats. Alyssa Newsom hit a three to cut the deficit to 10 points heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Cats cut the lead to four points late in the fourth quarter, but were unable to capitalize on any opportunities.

Alyssa Newsom led the Lady Cats with 15 points, 11 of those coming in the second half.

The Lady Cats resume the regular season on Thursday, January 30th against Pikeville.