Shelby Valley and Pikeville make it an all-59th District affair in the girls' 15th Region final

Shelby Valley and Pikeville will duel for the fifth time this season after both pulled out victories in the girls' 15th Region semifinals.

Shelby Valley took down Floyd Central 55-43. The Lady Kats were up 14 at halftime, but the Lady Jaguars battled back in the second half to cut the lead to four. However the 15th Region All "A" champs would steady themselves to advance to Saturday's championship game.

They will meet the Lady Panthers of Pikeville there. Kristy Orem's bunch went back and forth with Belfry. The Lady Panthers started the game on a 12-0 run before Katie Ball and Belfry came back. Pikeville managed to hold off Belfry late, winning 48-43.

The two 59th District foes will meet yet again on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena for a chance to go to Rupp Arena. Pikeville and Shelby Valley have split their four meetings this year, the latest a Lady Kat win in the 59th District championship game.