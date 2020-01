Former Wildcat, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes the youngest player in NBA to record a triple-double Monday night.

The 11th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft led Oklahoma City to a 117-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday.

SGA scored 20 points and tallied 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the win.

Gilgeous-Alexander is just 21 years old becoming the youngest player to record a triple double since Shaquille O'Neal.